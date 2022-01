„Mysteriöser Fall“: Mann wird „positiv“ auf „Sars-Cov-2“ getestet, vom Arbeitgeber in Quarantäne geschickt. Testergebnisse zeigen auf kein „Omikron“ kein „Delta“ sondern Coronavirus 229E aka. Erkältung. Verwechselt der PCR alle Verwandten vom Covid-Rookie? (Video)

CDC: Common human coronaviruses, including types 229E🦠 NL63, OC43, and HKU1, usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. should not be confused with coronavirus disease 2019 (AKA 2019 Novel Coronavirus). https://t.co/V2SIh9vhjz 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/mrU1FVKn9t